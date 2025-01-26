Sexyy Red and Bruno Mars Team With 'Fat Juicy & Wet'

(Atlantic) Sexyy Red and Bruno Mars join forces to release their brand new single "Fat Juicy & Wet" available now via Rebel/Gamma/The Smeezingtons/Atlantic. The track arrives alongside an official music video directed by Daniel Ramos and Bruno Mars that features iconic cameos from Bruno's recent collaborators Lady Gaga and ROSE.
"Fat Juicy & Wet" follows Bruno's global chart-topping tracks "Die With A Smile" with Lady Gaga and "APT." with ROSE, which have spent a combined 19 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Global 200-with "APT." holding the #1 spot for 11 weeks and "Die With A Smile" for eight weeks. Additionally, "Die With A Smile" has spent three consecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Beyond achieving massive global chart success, "Die With A Smile" also earned two GRAMMY nominations this year for "Song Of The Year" and "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance." Bruno is currently the #1 most-listened-to artist on Spotify and has become the first artist to surpass 140 million monthly listeners on the platform.
Sexyy Red is one of the hottest rappers in the game today. In 2024, Sexyy tied with Drake as the only artist with four number-one songs on Apple Music, surpassed 2 billion on-demand global streams, was crowned "Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist" at the BET Hip Hop Awards, and hailed as the #5 best-selling female rapper in the US. Sexyy's recent collaborations include" WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME" with GloRilla (#1 Billboard TikTok Top 50, #1 Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay, #17 Billboard Hot 100) with whom she graced the cover of XXL Mag's most recent issue, and "Sticky" with Tyler The Creator, GloRilla, and Lil Wayne which hit #1 on the Hip-Hop/R&B songs chart and #10 on the Billboard Hot 100.
