St. Vincent, Ben Gibbard And Earl Sweatshirt Noise Pop Festival

(PP) The Bay Area's iconic indie music fest - Noise Pop Festival - has just unveiled the Phase 3 lineup marking its most star-studded billing in recent memory, with rock legends St. Vincent and Ben Gibbard as well as critically-acclaimed MC Earl Sweatshirt topping the bill.

These acts join the ranks of Soccer Mommy, American Football, Danny Brown, DIIV, The American Analog Set, Lunkum, Mercury Rev, Cymande, and more who are set to perform in the Bay Area on February 28-March 2.

The 32nd annual Noise Pop Festival, the San Francisco Bay Area's premier independent music and arts festival, returns Thursday, February 20 through Sunday, March 2, 2025.

Heralded as one of America's premier independently-owned music festivals, the multi-venue multi-day music celebration will welcome an impressive variety of artists spanning numerous musical genres.

Highlights from Noise Pop Festival 2025 newly-announced concerts are: Noise Pop Festival's return to Grace Cathedral featuring a pair of intimate concerts from indie rock icons St. Vincent (February 23) and Benjamin Gibbard (February 25), each of whom will celebrate a highly-anticipated return to the festival having played years prior (St. Vincent in 2009; Benjamin Gibbard in 2011 and 2015). Each concert is presented in partnership with Great American Music Hall.

Back-to-back nights at the Great American Music Hall featuring critically-acclaimed hip-hop artist Earl Sweatshirt (February 25-26)

Rare film screening, Q&A, and pre-festival performance at 4 Star Theatre with Grammy Award-winning musician and beloved Bay Area artist Fantastic Negrito (February 14) in support of White Jesus Black Problems, a film set to the album by the same name that was written, recorded, and filmed in Oakland.

Late-night dance party at 1015 Folsom featuring UK-based DJ/producer SOSA (February 28)

Furthermore, as part of the pre-festival programming this year, Noise Pop Festival is joining forces with long-time local comedy festival SF Sketchfest to host a one-night-only tribute concert to honor the late David Lynch featuring the Red Room Orchestra and special guests. Formed by San Francisco producer and multi-instrumentalist Marc Capelle in 2017, The Red Room Orchestra is a collective of popular, jazz, classical, and electronic composers and performers, who offer live renderings and musical reinterpretations of the music of popular TV shows and films, most notably David Lynch's "Twin Peaks".

Presented alongside Vinelands on KEXP-FM and Great American Music Hall, proceeds from Red Room Orchestra: A Tribute to David Lynch at the Grreat American Music Hall (February 19) will be benefit Carel Struycken, perhaps best known for his role as The Giant in the iconic cult TV show Twin Peaks, who recently lost his home in the Los Angeles fires.

These final additions round out Noise Pop Festival's 2025 music lineup, which includes previously announced headliners American Football, celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut album LP1 with a rare two-night concert (March 1-2); two consecutive nights with indie rocker Soccer Mommy (February 28, March 1) - both of whom are returning as festival alumni having played the festival years prior.

Other 2025 lineup highlights include first-time festival performers from acts like the Irish folk group Lankum and critically acclaimed MC Danny Brown; as well as The American Analog Set with the indie-rock pioneers hosting back-to-back shows after a 20-year hiatus from performing in San Francisco.

Attendees can also catch some familiar faces as Noise Pop welcomes back festival-veterans DIIV following the release of their first new album in five years called Frog in Boiling Water; as well as Bay Area favorites Flamin' Groovies (February 22).

Additionally, in partnership with SFJAZZ for the fourth consecutive year, the festival will host multi-night concert series featuring acclaimed artists like Dani Offline (February 27), Sirintip (February 28), August Lee Stevens (March 1), MeloDios (March 2) - all of whom will perform two concerts each night.

"This year's Noise Pop Festival is shaping up to be something truly remarkable, especially with the addition of these iconic performances from St. Vincent, Benjamin Gibbard, and Earl Sweatshirt. This festival is about celebrating the heart and soul of the Bay Area music scene-from special shows like these to discovering the incredible local artists who make this community so vibrant. We're thrilled to share even more amazing acts in the weeks to come and can't wait for everyone to experience it all," said Noise Pop's CEO Michelle Swing.

