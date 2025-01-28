Dylan Schneider Goes To Radio With 'Better Than You Left Me'

(BBR) Matching "the swagger of a seasoned vet with the raw energy of someone who's still got something to prove" (Concert Addicts), Dylan Schneider - named an "Artist to Watch" by Pandora, Amazon Music, MusicRow, Taste of Country and more - today impacts country radio with his tantalizingly catchy single "Better Than You Left Me" via Wheelhouse Records. Securing 38 first-week stations, "Country Music's Next Rising Star" (Billboard) claims one of this week's most-added accolades.

The brazen "Better Than You Left Me" puts the good in goodbye, as the highly infectious, soulful and vibe-inducing single lets an ex know he isn't looking back. Produced by Zach Abend and written by Schneider, Lalo Guzman, Michael Tyler and Brett Tyler - the bright, easy-listening groove was featured on the rising star's debut album, PUZZLED, that released late last year to critical acclaim:

"It's an album that showcases Dylan Schneider's star power"

- All Country News

"It's a roll down your windows album, highlighting upbeat hits and slower, soulful numbers.

- Taste of Country

"Throughout the 16 tracks, he draws from the same vibrancy from his live shows and serenades listeners with his unique pop-country flair with a side of rock and roll toughness."

- Country Now

"It's an album built for dancing, drinking and putting aside your worries for another day, capturing both the highs and lows of life's journey through that tricky twenties decade."

- Entertainment Focus

Scoring huge opening slots on some of country music's biggest tours in 2024 including Nate Smith's "World On Fire" Tour, Kane Brown's "In The Air" Tour, Luke Bryan's "Mind of a Country Boy" Tour and Mitchell Tenpenny's "Woke Up In A Dream" Tour - Schneider closed out his best year yet with his own 24-date headlining "Bad Decisions" Tour that sold-out in almost every city.

With no signs of slowing down and "a fanbase with a voracious appetite, Schneider's star will only continue to rise" (Music Row), as the tenacious road warrior is gearing up for an even better 2025.

