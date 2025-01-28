Dylan Schneider Goes To Radio With 'Better Than You Left Me'

(BBR) Matching "the swagger of a seasoned vet with the raw energy of someone who's still got something to prove" (Concert Addicts), Dylan Schneider - named an "Artist to Watch" by Pandora, Amazon Music, MusicRow, Taste of Country and more - today impacts country radio with his tantalizingly catchy single "Better Than You Left Me" via Wheelhouse Records. Securing 38 first-week stations, "Country Music's Next Rising Star" (Billboard) claims one of this week's most-added accolades.
The brazen "Better Than You Left Me" puts the good in goodbye, as the highly infectious, soulful and vibe-inducing single lets an ex know he isn't looking back. Produced by Zach Abend and written by Schneider, Lalo Guzman, Michael Tyler and Brett Tyler - the bright, easy-listening groove was featured on the rising star's debut album, PUZZLED, that released late last year to critical acclaim:
"It's an album that showcases Dylan Schneider's star power"
- All Country News
"It's a roll down your windows album, highlighting upbeat hits and slower, soulful numbers.
- Taste of Country
"Throughout the 16 tracks, he draws from the same vibrancy from his live shows and serenades listeners with his unique pop-country flair with a side of rock and roll toughness."
- Country Now
"It's an album built for dancing, drinking and putting aside your worries for another day, capturing both the highs and lows of life's journey through that tricky twenties decade."
- Entertainment Focus
Scoring huge opening slots on some of country music's biggest tours in 2024 including Nate Smith's "World On Fire" Tour, Kane Brown's "In The Air" Tour, Luke Bryan's "Mind of a Country Boy" Tour and Mitchell Tenpenny's "Woke Up In A Dream" Tour - Schneider closed out his best year yet with his own 24-date headlining "Bad Decisions" Tour that sold-out in almost every city.
With no signs of slowing down and "a fanbase with a voracious appetite, Schneider's star will only continue to rise" (Music Row), as the tenacious road warrior is gearing up for an even better 2025.
Dylan Schneider Takes Fans To 'Momma's House'
Dylan Schneider Announces Headlining 2024 Bad Decisions Tour
blink-182 and Alkaline Trio To Rock Hollywood Palladium For LA Fire Relief- Unreleased Rush Songs Highlight 50th Anniversary Box Set- more
David Lee Roth, Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini Reunion Lead M3 Rock Festival Lineup- First Vans Warped Tour 2025 Performers Announced- more
Dustin Lynch Announces Las Vegas Club Set Residency- Koe Wetzel This Week's POLLSTAR Cover Artist- more
Lady Gaga Announces 'MAYHEM' Album- Katy Perry Announces U.S. Leg Of The Lifetimes Tour 2025- Future Shares 'Lost My Dog' Video- more
RockPile: Spotlight on Liberation Hall
Live: Myles Kennedy's Art of Letting Go U.S. Tour Launches In Joliet
Sites and Sounds: In Memory of Dickey Betts Show Coming to Macon, GA
5 Starr: Ringo Starr - Look Up
John Mayall Celebrated With 'Second Generation Box Set - 30 Live Concerts 1968-1993
Wings' 'Venus and Mars ' Getting Special 50th Anniversary Reissue
Cursive Go Cinematic For 'Dark Star' Video
blink-182 and Alkaline Trio To Rock Hollywood Palladium For LA Fire Relief
Unreleased Rush Songs Highlight 50th Anniversary Box Set
Silverstein Launching Spring Leg 25 Years Of Noise Tour
David Lee Roth, Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini Reunion Lead M3 Rock Festival Lineup
First Vans Warped Tour 2025 Performers Announced