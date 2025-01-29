Watch Aisles' 'The Dream' Video

(Presagio) Aisles have premiered their new video for latest single "The Dream", which contains images of their show on January 4, 2025 at Sala SCD Egana in Santiago, which marked the live comeback of the band and the debut of their new singer Boris Seeder.
"The Dream" was produced by German Vergara, mixed by Fernando Cubillos, and mastered by Grammy award nominated producer & mix engineer Jacob Hansen (Vola, Arch Enemy, Katatonia, among many more. The track brings up the notion of never letting go of your dreams, and it was written after the creative process of their previous album, "Beyond Drama" (2023), with a strident heaviness inspired by Muse and Leprous. The track is available on all streaming platforms through Presagio Records.
Later this year, Aisles will take part in a much-anticipated show at the HRH Prog Festival on November 15th, in Great Yarmouth, UK, which marks their return to England after nine years.
