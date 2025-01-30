Museum Of Light Preview 'Diviner' With 'Undone'

(Earshot) Seattle's Museum Of Light have announced details for their sophomore album Diviner, set for release on March 14 via Spartan Records. "Undone" the second single from the 11-track LP produced by Scott Evans (Sumac, Thrice, Kowloon Walled City) is now streaming everywhere.
Guitarist Ted Alvarez tells Revolver: "It's a bit strange for us to pick singles. Obviously we want people to enjoy each song on its own terms and listen however they desire. But we're massive fans of the classic LP format, and for "Diviner" we wanted to expand what we started on "Horizon" and really design the record as something that's hopefully most rewarding when it's absorbed in one sitting. It might be an old or antiquated idea, but it's our tiny way of pushing back against everyone's attention being atomized and split in a million directions. That said, "Undone" has been a set ender for a while, so it proved its mettle as a banger long before the album took shape."
"When it comes to meanings or feelings, I think we're way more into creating images and suggestions that feel real and true, but opaque enough that the listener is really attaching their own specific story. This one's maybe a bit more concrete in that I think we tried to bottle the collapse of a relationship when it feels most catastrophic -- mountains are crumbling, the earth is literally trying to swallow you up. But even after you've been buried, you can see a little light coming through the cracks, if that makes any sense."
Museum Of Light's sound blends crushing, heavy swagger with ethereal, sparkling melodies, creating a dynamic, otherworldly atmosphere that combines raw intensity with haunting, operatic vocals and poetic, existential lyrics.
