Nickelback Insulted By Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg

Zuckerberg took aim at the often derided Canadian band in a new video that he posted to demonstrate his work in-progress artificial intelligence system called Jarvis.

In the clip, which can be seen here, Zuckerberg asks the program to "play us some good Nickelback songs" only to be answered with "I'm sorry Mark, I'm afraid I can't do that." Jarvis continues, "There are no good Nickelback songs." The controversial social media figure then says "Good! That was actually a test."

This latest insult comes a month after the band made headlines for all the wrong reasons after a Canadian police officer posted a joke on social media that people caught drunk-driving during the Christmas season would be additionally punished by listening to the band's music while being transported to jail.

The officer later apologized for the joke, saying, "At the time I thought this was a great idea, all pure intentions. As we have seen, our little post became an international story.

"Somewhere in the noise the message 'Don't drink and drive' was overshadowed by negativity towards the band. The more successful the post became, the less the message was mentioned and the fact we love or love to hate Nickelback took centre stage."