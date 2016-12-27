David Bowie Turned Down Dave Grohl Collaboration 2016 In Review

Bowie declined--stating after he watch the film, that is was not "his thing." Grohl remembered a night around 1997 when he played a 50th birthday celebration for Bowie at Madison Square Garden.

"About two years ago, I got approached by this movie to do a song for the movie, so I thought, 'Maybe I'll have someone else sing, I'll do the music and then have another vocalist.' And then I thought, "Maybe I'll ask and see if David would want to do it.'

"So the next day I get an email and it says, 'David, I watched the movie and I got to be honest, it's not my thing.' He said, 'I'm not made for these times.'" Watch the video segment to find out the funny way Bowie signed off on the conversation here.