Eagles Of Death Metal Return To The Stage In Paris 2016 In Review

The concert, in the city's Olympia venue, was the band's first full-length show in France since the terror attack during their performance at the Bataclan in November, during which 89 people were shot dead.

Hughes had vowed to "finish the show" before it took place, but he admitted: "I don't want to fall to pieces in front of everyone. It's overwhelming. I just don't want to let anyone down."

EODM were joined on stage by co-founder Josh Homme, who hadn't been present in November. The band opened with I Only Want You, then stopped partway through for a moment of silence. They didn't perform Kiss The Devil, the track they'd just completed when the Bataclan massacre began.

Hughes, who spent much of the night blowing kisses to members of the audience, said at one point: "Let's make a deal - this is an emotional moment for me. So if I f*** this song up, ain't no one going to get mad at me." He used a guitar painted with the French tricolour for some of the show, and also held up a shirt that read "I really wannabe in Paris." Read more and see photos and video from the show here.