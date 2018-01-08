Bulletboys Release New Video Featuring Eagles of Death Metal's Singer

The track comes from their forthcoming album "From Out Of The Skies" that is set to hit stores on March 23rd and was recorded at Dave Grohl's famed Studio 606. Watch the video here

Bulletboys singer Marq Torien had this to say about the new track, "Jesse and I had an instant bond when we met and he did an outstanding job collaborating on the song with his vocals a welcome contribution."

He also had these comments about the new record, "Writing and recording 'From Out Of The Skies' was a humbling experience and recording this unpredictable album at the Foo Fighters' Studio 606 was unbelievable and magical. Dave Grohl's music got me through a very difficult time, so from day one I knew that we were in the right home to record. I was privileged enough to use one of Dave's acoustic guitars to record with along with a hand picked drum set by Taylor Hawkins. I appreciate the opportunity to record there."



"From Out Of The Skies" Tracklisting:

1. Apocalypto

2. D-Evil

3. From Out of the Skies

4. Hi-Fi Drive By

5. Losing End Again

6. Whatcha Don't

7. P.R.A.B.

8. Sucker Punch

9. Switchblade Butterfly

10. Once Upon a Time