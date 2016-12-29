The Chainsmokers Spread Their Own Break Up Hoax 2016 In Review

Here is what they had to say about the track, "So basically we discovered Charlee through our buddy Adrian Lux. We asked him to put us in touch and we really hit it off. She had such an incredible voice and we didnt even know about her song writing yet. We sent her a demo called Halo we had done and within a week she had sent us back one of the most dark and emotional toplines we have yet received.

"Side story she actually was in NYC and we had finished the song, but unfortunately a few weeks later our computer crashed and we lost everything. (IF YOU ARE READING THIS BACK UP YOUR STUFF NOW) Good news was we were better producers and the new version kicks ass!

"Its rare you find a partner like Charlee to work with, someone who is saw raw and authentic as an artist we are working on a bunch of other stuff wit her as well she just inspires us in a way a lot of music doesn't. For us that inspiration is super important because its very fleeting so it was a real pleasure working with this gal.

"So yeah we hope you loved the track and we are gonna be working on some other stuff of hers, as its looking like she will be the first artist we will ever be producing for that isn't a chainsmokers single. She is just that dope in our opinion." Stream the new song here.