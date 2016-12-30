Alanis Morissette Going After Former Business Manager For $15 Million 2016 In Review

"Morissette was completely unaware of these cash transfers and had not authorized them," the complaint says. The singer is suing Schwarz and his company GSO for $15 million.

Schwartz handled Morissette's financial accounts between 2009 and 2016 and Morissette is suing him for breach of duty, fraud and negligence. The singer, whose '90s mega-hits included "You Oughta Know" and "Ironic," fired Schwartz in March. Soon after, her new business manager, Howard Grossman, discovered 116 suspicious withdrawals, to the tune of more than $4.7 million.

According to the complaint, Schwartz said the transfers were made to fund a marijuana-growing business investment for the singer, and to avoid extra trips to the bank because Morissette "spends a lot of cash." She denies both claims. Read the original report here.