Christina Aguilera Duet With Whitney Houston Hologram Leaks 2016 In Review

"After closely viewing the performance, we decided the hologram was not ready to air," the executor of Houston's estate Pat Houston told ET Online. "We have much respect and appreciation for Christina, and she was absolutely flawless."

Pat Houston explained that Whitney's fans deserve "perfection" and that no hologram performance will air for the public until the technology and optics are refined. To be fair, many Twitter users and opinion writers quibbled with the idea of a hologram at all, a recurring theme in popular music that leaves some viewers feeling icky. There's no business like show business!

Commenters have likened the posthumous hologram's cancellation to Houston's own tendency to bow out of performances--an affectionate remembrance of the late icon's "diva" legacy. Read more here.