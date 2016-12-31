ABBA Reunited For 50th Anniversary 2016 In Review

To celebrate their fellow members and former partners, Agnetha FÃ¤ltskog and Ann-Frid (Frida) Lyngstad not only made an appearance at the party, but they also sang "You and I."

Bjorn and Benny eventually joined then onstage towards the end of the song, according to Expressen. The four members also took some time at the evening's end to talk about ABBA and sing together once more.

Frida said about the reunion, "It was absolutely amazing. A lot of emotions. We've made this journey throughout our history. Benny and Bjorn in particular. Its been very nostalgic." Read more here.