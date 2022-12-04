ABBA Goes Metal With Amberian Dawn's 'Super Trouper'

Amberian Dawn have givens fans another taste of their symphonic metal makeovers of ABBA classics with the release of a lyric video for their take on "Super Trouper".

The track comes from the band's just released album, "Take A Chance - A Metal Tribute to ABBA", which also features the previously released singles "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)" and "SOS".

The group had this to say, "Super Trouper became one of the best-sounding songs on this album. Capri's voice is just perfect for this one. Mikko Karmila created a very powerful sound with his mixing. All the elements like the vocals parts and the instruments are well balanced."

