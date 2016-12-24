Mike Portnoy Wanted Anderson Rabin Wakeman Gig (Week in Review)

Anderson Rabin Wakeman recently completed their first-ever tour, which took in North America, with further dates in the UK and Europe to follow next year.

They're also working on new music with a band that includes bassist Lee Pomeroy and drummer Louis Molino III. Portnoy tells UCR: "I got to see Rick and Trevor a few days ago. We did a radio show together and it was good seeing those guys. I haven't seen the show. I'd love to, but I just haven't been around when they were playing."

The acclaimed drummer adds: "I'm kind of upset that the didn't call me! I was waiting by the phone for that gig… I would have loved to have played with those guys."

Portnoy has a history of crossing paths with Yes since his former band Dream Theater toured with them in 2004. "In 2014 Transatlantic and Jon Anderson did a set of Yes music together on my Progressive Nation cruise, and that was amazing," the drummer remembers. Read more - here.