The Winery Dogs Debut Xanadu Video

Rock supergroup The Winery Dogs, Richie Kotzen, Mike Portnoy, and Billy Sheehan, have released a music video for their brand new single, "Xanadu".

The track comes from their first new album in seven years, entitled "III," which will released on February 3, 2023 on the band's Three Dog Music label, and was produced by the band and mixed by longtime band associate Jay Ruston.

Portnoy said of the song, "Coming out of the gates, that's a barnburner. It's one of the fiercest tracks on the album. At the end there, you're hearing me toss my sticks - not in frustration, but very much in satisfaction of what we had just done." Watch the video below:

