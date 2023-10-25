Mike Portnoy Reunites With Dream Theater

Mike Portnoy has returned home to Dream Theater. The band announced this morning that they have reunited with the acclaimed drummer and will be entering the recording studio to begin work on their next studio album, their first with Portnoy since 2009's "Black Clouds & Silver Linings."

Portnoy shared his excitement about returning to the group be cofounded with John Petrucci and bassist John Myung at the Berklee College Of Music in 1985, "I am overwhelmed with joy to be returning home and reuniting with my brothers!

"There is so much shared history between us all...so many memories, so much music...to think we're coming up on 40 years since this journey began! The idea of creating new music together is so exciting and I absolutely cannot wait to hit the road and get to play live for a whole new generation of fans that weren't ever able to see this lineup before...There's no place like home!!" exclaims Mike Portnoy.

Departing drummer Mike Mangini had this to say about leaving the group to make way for Portnoy's return, "I understand Dream Theater's decision to get Mike Portnoy back at this time.

"As was said from Day 1, my place was not to fill all the roles that Mike held in the band. I was to play the drums in order to help the band carry on. My main role of keeping our live show working tightly on a nightly basis was an intense and rewarding experience.

"Thankfully, I got to experience playing music with these iconic musicians, as well as some fun times laced with humor. I also really enjoyed spending lots of time with the crew. And then there's the GRAMMY win, which was amazingly satisfying.

"To the fans: thank you so much for being amazing to me. I cherish the pictures I have of you all losing your minds and having fun. Finally, I really love the band, crew and management and wish them and the entire organization all the best."

Petrucci shared, "Mike Mangini's drumming is otherworldly and I'm extremely grateful for the time he spent with us in Dream Theater. I'm very proud of all the amazing music we made together that culminated in our first GRAMMY win last year and the countless magical moments that we've shared on stage over the past 13 years. I wish him all the best of success in his future musical endeavors.

"I'm incredibly excited to welcome Mike Portnoy back into Dream Theater! As an original founding member, longtime friend and incredibly talented and creative drummer, I know that his return will bring a renewed spirit, passion and energy into DT that all of us, including our fans, will joyfully welcome. I can't wait to roll up our sleeves and get back into the studio together!"

John Myung: "It's great to be back true to form with our original drummer Mike Portnoy. We started playing together as Majesty almost 40 years ago and I am excited to see what this next phase of Dream Theater creates for the future. I wish nothing but the best for Mike Mangini for all the blood, sweat and tears he put into DT during his 13-year tenure with the band."

"Having Mike Mangini with us all these years has been, quite simply, a terrific ride. He is one of the most amazing and naturally gifted drummers I have had the pleasure of working with. Thank you Mike. Life is a very strange ride and I guess that's what makes it all the more interesting and forever engaging. Having Mike Portnoy back in the band is exactly where we and things should be. Things have a way of going full circle and in this case, it makes perfect sense. I am excited with the prospects of this classic DT lineup being reunited. I can say with absolute confidence this will be the final incarnation of DT with many chapters still to be written well into our future. Onward and upward guys!! Welcome back MP," added James LaBrie.

"Mike Mangini is one of the most exceptional drummers on earth and I feel privileged that we got to create a whole body of work with him. I will always be grateful for the time we shared in the Dream Theater Universe," Jordan Rudess concluded. "We are so excited to reunite the core Dream Theater family. There is a resonance of spirit and vision that is unique and goes beyond words within our relationship with Mike Portnoy. On the stage and off there is no denying the magic that happens when we are together. I'm thankful we have the opportunity to work together again as Dream Theater and am looking forward to sharing our excitement and passion with our amazing fans for a long time to come."

Related Stories

Ronnie James Dio Dreamers Never Die Coming To Movie Theaters

Dream Theater's John Petrucci Reuniting With Mike Portnoy On Expanded Tour

An Evening With Jordan Rudess Tour Announced

James LaBrie Premieres 'Am I Right' Video

More Dream Theater News