Dreamcar Release 'Kill For Candy' Video, Announce TV Performances

The self-titled full length effort is scheduled to hit stores on May 12th and the group, which features AFI frontman Davey Havok along with No Doubt's- Tony Kanal, Adrian Young and Tom Dumont, will be celebrating the release with a performance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on May 11th.

The new video was directed by Frank Borin and is said to give fans a look into a day in the life of the group with footage that was shot with wearable cameras.

The group also announced that they will be performing the single on Jimmy Kimmel Live on April 18th. Watch the video here.