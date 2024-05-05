Daryl Hall Introduces New Album With 'Can't Say No To You' Video

(Wolfson Entertainment) Daryl Hall has released a music video for his new single "Can't Say No To You", the first song revealed from his forthcoming sixth solo album, "D," that will be released by Virgin Music on June 21st.
The new album was co-produced by one-time Eurythmics member and fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Dave Stewart, who co-wrote seven of the nine new original songs with Hall penning the other two on his own.
D marks Hall's sixth solo album, and first since 2011's Laughing Down Crying on Verve Records. In 2022, Hall released BeforeAfter, featuring a 30-song compilation of all his solo work, from 1980's Robert Fripp-produced Sacred Songs through 1986's Three Hearts in the Happy Ending Machine, 1993's Soul Alone, 1996's Can't Stop Dreaming and Laughing Down Crying.
"This album is about getting to my core," said Daryl. "Break it down to the real thing, have fun, tropical reverie. And, rekindle a musical relationship with a great friend...Call me 'D.'"
The new album was recorded and mixed at Stardust Studios in Harbour Island, Bahamas
Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello Announce Summer Tour
Daryl Hall Says 'You were allowed to experiment and allowed to fail' In Their Early Days
Daryl Hall Announces Show With Billy Joel and Another With Todd Rundgren
Van Halen Asked Daryl Hall To Replace David Lee Roth (2022 In Review)
The Rolling Stones Share Video From Hackney Diamonds Tour Launch- David Gilmour Launching Royal Albert Hall Residency- more
Imagine Dragons Team With J Balvin For New Version Of 'Eyes Closed'- Slipknot Add Date To Here Comes The Pain Tour Due To High Demand- more
Post Malone Teams With Morgan Wallen For 'I Had Some Help'- Hear Miranda Lambert's New Song 'Wranglers'- more
Root 66: New Riders of the Purple Sage- Gene Clark- More
Robert Plant, Yes and Willie Nelson Among Stars Coming to Ozarks Amphitheater
Live: Heart and Cheap Trick Rock Tampa
On the Blue: New Horizons Cruise Days 4 & 5: Starship Lands on the Pearl, Alan Parsons Takes It Home
On the Blue: New Horizons Cruise Days 2 & 3: Mid-Voyage Fun from Justin Hayward, Uriah Heep and a Few Monkeys!
The Rolling Stones Share Video From Hackney Diamonds Tour Launch
David Gilmour Launching Royal Albert Hall Residency
August Burns Red To Play Constellations in Full During Christmas Burns Red
Daryl Hall Introduces New Album With 'Can't Say No To You' Video
Robert Jon & The Wreck 'Give Love' With New Song
Jesse Colin Young's Classic Album 'The Perfect Stranger' Gets Digital Reissue
Solence Says F The Bad Vibes With New Video
Prog Ensemble Circuline Releases Official Video For New Single 'All'