Daryl Hall Introduces New Album With 'Can't Say No To You' Video

(Wolfson Entertainment) Daryl Hall has released a music video for his new single "Can't Say No To You", the first song revealed from his forthcoming sixth solo album, "D," that will be released by Virgin Music on June 21st.

The new album was co-produced by one-time Eurythmics member and fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Dave Stewart, who co-wrote seven of the nine new original songs with Hall penning the other two on his own.

D marks Hall's sixth solo album, and first since 2011's Laughing Down Crying on Verve Records. In 2022, Hall released BeforeAfter, featuring a 30-song compilation of all his solo work, from 1980's Robert Fripp-produced Sacred Songs through 1986's Three Hearts in the Happy Ending Machine, 1993's Soul Alone, 1996's Can't Stop Dreaming and Laughing Down Crying.

"This album is about getting to my core," said Daryl. "Break it down to the real thing, have fun, tropical reverie. And, rekindle a musical relationship with a great friend...Call me 'D.'"

The new album was recorded and mixed at Stardust Studios in Harbour Island, Bahamas

