.

August Burns Red To Play Constellations in Full During Christmas Burns Red

05-05-2024
August Burns Red To Play Constellations in Full During Christmas Burns Red

August Burns Red have announced the 2024 edition of their annual Christmas Burns Red extravaganza. Christmas Burns Red 2024 is set for December 13 and 14 at Freedom Hall at the Lancaster Country Convention Center in downtown Lancaster, PA.

"We can't believe that 2024 is the fifth year of Christmas Burns Red! This has become the highlight of our year, and we're planning on making CBR V the best one yet," the band says.

"We'll be playing a different headline set each night, with one of the two being a 15-year anniversary celebration of our album Constellations. Mark your calendars and we'll see you in Lancaster this December!"

The rest of the CBR V lineup will be revealed in due course. The band's Spring 2024 tour dates are below.

AUGUST BURNS RED ON TOUR:
WITH FUMING MOUTH:
5/9 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville Festival*
5/10 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
5/11 - Dothan, AL - The Plant
5/13 - Columbia, SC - The Senate
5/14 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
5/15 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal
5/16 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Festival*
*Festival Dates

Related Stories
August Burns Red To Play Constellations in Full During Christmas Burns Red

August Burns Red, Skillet, and Nothing More Lead Capulet Fest Lineup

August Burns Red Announce Spring Fling 2024

August Burns Red Announce 20th Anniversary Livestream Event

August Burns Red Announce Death Below European Tour

News > August Burns Red

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

The Rolling Stones Share Video From Hackney Diamonds Tour Launch- David Gilmour Launching Royal Albert Hall Residency- more

Imagine Dragons Team With J Balvin For New Version Of 'Eyes Closed'- Slipknot Add Date To Here Comes The Pain Tour Due To High Demand- more

Day In Country

Post Malone Teams With Morgan Wallen For 'I Had Some Help'- Hear Miranda Lambert's New Song 'Wranglers'- more

Reviews

Root 66: New Riders of the Purple Sage- Gene Clark- More

Robert Plant, Yes and Willie Nelson Among Stars Coming to Ozarks Amphitheater

Live: Heart and Cheap Trick Rock Tampa

On the Blue: New Horizons Cruise Days 4 & 5: Starship Lands on the Pearl, Alan Parsons Takes It Home

On the Blue: New Horizons Cruise Days 2 & 3: Mid-Voyage Fun from Justin Hayward, Uriah Heep and a Few Monkeys!

Latest News

The Rolling Stones Share Video From Hackney Diamonds Tour Launch

David Gilmour Launching Royal Albert Hall Residency

August Burns Red To Play Constellations in Full During Christmas Burns Red

Daryl Hall Introduces New Album With 'Can't Say No To You' Video

Robert Jon & The Wreck 'Give Love' With New Song

Jesse Colin Young's Classic Album 'The Perfect Stranger' Gets Digital Reissue

Solence Says F The Bad Vibes With New Video

Prog Ensemble Circuline Releases Official Video For New Single 'All'