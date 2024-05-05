August Burns Red To Play Constellations in Full During Christmas Burns Red

August Burns Red have announced the 2024 edition of their annual Christmas Burns Red extravaganza. Christmas Burns Red 2024 is set for December 13 and 14 at Freedom Hall at the Lancaster Country Convention Center in downtown Lancaster, PA.
"We can't believe that 2024 is the fifth year of Christmas Burns Red! This has become the highlight of our year, and we're planning on making CBR V the best one yet," the band says.
"We'll be playing a different headline set each night, with one of the two being a 15-year anniversary celebration of our album Constellations. Mark your calendars and we'll see you in Lancaster this December!"
The rest of the CBR V lineup will be revealed in due course. The band's Spring 2024 tour dates are below.
AUGUST BURNS RED ON TOUR:
WITH FUMING MOUTH:
5/9 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville Festival*
5/10 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
5/11 - Dothan, AL - The Plant
5/13 - Columbia, SC - The Senate
5/14 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
5/15 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal
5/16 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Festival*
*Festival Dates
