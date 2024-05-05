The Rolling Stones Share Video From Hackney Diamonds Tour Launch

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are sharing video from the Hackney Diamonds tour launch in Houston, TX on April 28. The show at the city's NRG Stadium mixed classics with three singles from the 2023 album, including "Angry", "Mess It Up" (live debut) and "Sweet Sounds Of Heaven," according to setlist.fm.

The event also featured "Beast Of Burden" as the fan voted song of the night, the first appearance of "Little T&A" since 2016, and the first performance of the group's 1966 single, "Out Of Time."

The tour will see the Stones perform 19 shows - including two nights in East Rutherford, NJ, Chicago, IL and Los Angeles, CA - before wrapping up in Santa Clara, CA on July 17.

Read what the Stones had to say about the opening night experience and stream live video from Houston here.

