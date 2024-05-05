David Gilmour Launching Royal Albert Hall Residency

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd legend David Gilmour has announced a series of concerts at London's Royal Albert Hall this fall in support of his forthcoming album, "Luck And Strange."

The rocker's first live shows in London in eight years - his only UK dates behind the project - will see Gilmour play six nights in the series, which will open on October 9.

Due September 6, the iconic guitarist's first album of new material in nine years was recorded over five months in Brighton and London. Gilmour has released "The Piper's Call" as the lead single from "Luck And Strange", his fifth studio record and follow-up to 2015's "Rattle That Lock."

stream "The Piper's Call" video here.

