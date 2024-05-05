Robert Jon & The Wreck 'Give Love' With New Song

(Prospect) Robert Jon & The Wreck have just released "Give Love," the latest single from their eagerly awaited album, Red Moon Rising. In contrast to their previous rock-driven hits, "Give Love" presents an invigorating blend of uplifting piano melodies and soaring vocals, delivering a message of universal love and compassion. Set to drop on June 28th via Joe Bonamassa's Journeyman Records, Red Moon Rising demonstrates the band's dynamic range and commitment to spreading positivity through their music.

"'Give Love' is a song with a simple message, yet it's hard to truly understand and practice," shares frontman Robert Jon. Co-written with acclaimed songwriter Tom Hambridge, the track has been a staple in the band's creative sessions for years and now comes to life with its compelling lyrics and heartfelt musicality. "This song makes you feel what it means to," adds Robert Jon. "We could all use a little more love in the world."

The release of "Give Love" not only follows the success of their introspective ballad "Worried Mind," but also continues the steady stream of new music facilitated by Journeyman Records. As Robert Jon & The Wreck embark on their expansive 2024 tour, their evolving sound and dynamic live performances continue to captivate audiences worldwide, from intimate venues to major international festivals. With each release, including the upcoming Red Moon Rising, Journeyman Records reaffirms its commitment to showcasing exceptional talent, ensuring that the power of Robert Jon & The Wreck's music to connect and inspire remains uninterrupted.

Red Moon Rising by Robert Jon & The Wreck

1. Stone Cold Killer

2. Trouble

3. Ballad Of A Broken Hearted Man

4. Red Moon Rising

5. Dragging Me Down

6. Hold On

7. Down No More

8. Help Yourself

9. Worried Mind

10. Give Love

11. Rager (CD Bonus Track)

12. Hate To See You Go (CD Bonus Track)

VINYL TRACK LISTING:

Side A

1. Stone Cold Killer

2. Trouble

3. Ballad Of A Broken Hearted Man

4. Red Moon Rising

5. Dragging Me Down

Side B

1. Hold On

2. Down No More

3. Help Yourself

4. Worried Mind

5. Give Love

2024 US TOUR

Thursday, May 30th - 191 Toole - Tucson, AZ

Friday, May 31st - Rhythm Room - Phoenix, AZ

Saturday, June 1sr - Rhythm Room - Phoenix, AZ

Friday, June 7th - The Coach House - San Juan Capistrano, CA

Friday, June 14th - WC Handy Blues & Barbecue Fest - Henderson, KY

Tuesday, July 30th - Jergel's Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, PA

Tuesday, July 31st - Don't Tell Shirlee Concert at The Pines - Sherman, NY

Saturday, August 3rd - The Iridium - New York, NY

Sunday, August 4th - Daryl's House - Pawling, NY

Monday, August 5th - Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club - Portsmouth, NH

Wednesday, August 7th - Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

Thursday, August 8th - Magic Bag - Ferndale, MI

Friday, August 9th - Smoke & Irons Music Festival - Bartlett, IL

Saturday, August 10th - Old Rock House - St Louis, MO

Sunday, August 11th - Knuckleheads - Kansas City, MO

Tuesday, August 13th - Bourbon Theatre - Lincoln, NE

Wednesday, August 14th - xBk Live - Des Moines, IA

Thursday, August 15th - 7th St Entry - Minneapolis, MN

Friday, August 16th - Summer Sounds - Cedarburg, WI

Saturday, August 17th - Big Bull Falls Festival - Wausau, WI

Friday, September 8th - Big Bender Blues Festival - Las Vegas, NV

Friday, September 14th - Telluride, CO - Telluride Blues & Brews Festival

Saturday, September 15th - Telluride, CO - Telluride Blues & Brews Festival

Friday, September 20th - Bourbon & Beyond 2024 - Louisville, KY

