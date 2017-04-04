Yes Announce Special Live Broadcast Ahead Of Rock Hall Induction

Hosted by Rolling Stone senior editor David Fricke, "An Artist Confidential with Yes" will air live on SiriusXM's Volume channel (106) on Wednesday, April 5 at 8 PM ET.

The hour-long event will feature a few acoustic performances and an interview with the current Yes line-up of guitarist Steve Howe, drummer Alan White, keyboardist Geoff Downes, vocalist Jon Davison and bassist Billy Sherwood.

Howe and White will be inducted at New York's Barclays Center alongside several members of the pioneering progressive rock group - including Jon Anderson, Bill Bruford, Trevor Rabin, Tony Kaye and the late Chris Squire - at the 2017 event . Read more here.