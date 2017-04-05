Max Cavalera To Play Full Nailbomb Album On Upcoming Tour

Cavalera teamed with Fudge Tunnel's Alex Newport to form the project in 1994. They recorded their only album and only performed live two times before pulling the plug.

Now Cavalera has revealed that he and his bandmates in Soulfly will be playing the entire one-off record during a still-to-be announced tour. Alex Newport will not be part of the trek.

When asked on Facebook about Newport's participation the band responded, "No Alex Newport, sorry. We really wish he could make it out for this!!!! In the end, Alex is so busy that this is probably the closest we will ever get to playing Nailbomb music.

"Max is between albums and you can bet Soulfly songs will still be played at the show. This tour is simply for those who enjoy the music of Nailbomb and have been requesting it for years while Max is between albums. If you support Alex over the music, that's totally fine with us; we really do wish he can make it out with us." Watch the announcement video here.