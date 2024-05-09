New Scripted Podcast Emo Prom Night Starring Mod Sun and Beauty School Dropout Premieres

(42 West) SiriusXM and Audio Up Inc. are taking listeners back in time to 2005 with their new scripted podcast series, Emo Prom Night. A raunchy, coming-of-age scripted series, Emo Prom Night debuts today via the SiriusXM app and wherever podcasts are available.

The series was written and created by Audio Up CEO Jared Gutstadt, and stars recording artist Mod Sun and rock group Beauty School Dropout. Emo Prom Night also features new original music from both.

The series revolves around three best friends; Dallas (voiced by Beauty School Dropout lead singer Colie Hutzler), Cos (voiced by Beauty School Dropout guitarist Bardo), and Tyson (voiced by Beauty School Dropout bassist Beepus Burdett), who embody the emo music culture from the mid-2000s, and make an Emo pact and vowing to not drink, do drugs or lose their virginity during their senior year of high school.

This all changes when prom night comes around, and the cast of characters are challenged to keep their emo vows intact. The series stars Mod Sun as the narrator, and music contributions from Grammy winning and multi-platinum songwriter Sam Hollander, known for his collaborations with the likes of Panic! at the Disco, Weezer, Blink-182, Boys Like Girls and Gym Class Heroes among many others. Get the podcast here.

Related Stories

3OH!3 Guest On Emo Nite's CD Burners Podcast

Third Eye Blind Crash Emo Nite With Surprise Performance

Craig Morgan Memoir God, Family, Country Updated For Paperback

SiriusXM and Audio Up Announce 'Emo Prom Night' Featuring New Music from Mod Sun and Beauty School Dropout

News > Emo