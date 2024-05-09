Richie Sambora Reacts To Thank you, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story Documentary

(The Press House) In a groundbreaking episode airing today, The Allison Hagendorf Show marks its 50th episode with a riveting interview featuring rock legend Richie Sambora. The episode boasts two major revelations: Sambora's candid critique of the recently released docuseries Thank you, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, and his openness to the possibility of rejoining Bon Jovi.

Sambora's interview offers an unfiltered reflection on the documentary - one where he shares his genuine sentiments. "This obviously was [Jon's] personal perception; this whole documentary was his perspective; his baby," says Sambora. "To me, the celebration would have been the great songs that we wrote and how we sold all those millions of records and played for people for thirty one...I was in the band for thirty two years."

He continues, "That celebration of those great songs that people really took into their lives; that's what I really believed that the forty year celebration would be."

In addition to his candid thoughts on the documentary, Sambora shocks fans by revealing his willingness to consider rejoining Bon Jovi. When asked by Allison Hagendorf about the prospect, Sambora responds yes. "The fans would love it," he says. "The world could use it!"

The milestone episode also includes a special giveaway contest, offering fans the chance to win an autographed Richie Sambora guitar. Fans can participate

by visiting bit.ly/richiesamboraguitar for full contest details.

