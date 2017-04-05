Violent Femmes and Echo & The Bunnymen Plot Summer Tour

The trek will be kicking off on July 11th at the Skyline Stage at the Mann in Philadelphia and will run until August 3rd when it concludes in Vancouver at the PNE Ampitheatre.

Violent Femmes will be touring in support of their comeback album "We Can Do Anything" but there is chance that fans may hear some brand new material on the tour as they are currently hard at work on the follow-up album, which they expect to release later this year.

Violent Femmes And Echo & The Bunnymen Tour Dates:

Jul 11 - Philadelphia - Skyline Stage at the Mann

Jul 12 - Brooklyn - Ford Ampitheater at Coney Island

Jul 14 - Asbury Park - Stone Pony Summerstage

Jul 15 - Boston - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

Jul 17 - Pittsburgh - Stage AE

Jul 18 - Detroit - Meadow Brook Ampitheatre

Jul 19 - Columbus - Express Live Outdoor Stage

Jul 21 - Milwaukee - BMO Harris Pavillion

Jul 23 - Chicago - Huntington Bank Pavilion

Jul 25 - Kansas City - Crossroads KC

Jul 26 - Denver - Fillmore Auditorium

Jul 29 - Costa Mesa - Pacific Ampitheatre

Jul 30 - Saratoga/San Jose - The Mountain Winery

Aug 1 - Portland - Oregon Zoo Ampitheatre

Aug 2 - Seattle - Woodland Park Zoo Ampitheatre

Aug 3 - Vancouver - PNE Ampitheatre