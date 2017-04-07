Gorillaz Release 'Let Me Out' Featuring Mavis Staples and Pusha T

The new song features guest vocals from Mavis Staples and Pusha T and is one of the tracks from the group's long awaited new album "Humanz", which is set to be released on April 28th.

Staples and Pusha are not the only big names who lent their talents to the new record, it will also feature contributions from Vince Staples De La Soul, Grace Jones and Jehnny Beth. Listen to the new song here.