Britney Spears Does Risque Performance With Backstreet Boy Howie D

A far cry away from the boy band's performance at the 52nd ACM Awards the next day, leather-wearing Spears tied Howie D. up and walked him around on all fours during her song "Freakshow."

The Backstreet Boys shared a fan video over social media with the caption, "Leave it to Britney Spears to bring out the freakshow in Howie D! What happens in Vegas… #pieceofme #pieceofhowie #bsbvegas" Watch the video here.