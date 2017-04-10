Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Rush's Geddy Lee Jams With Yes During Rock Hall Induction
04-10-2017
.
Yes

Rush's Geddy Lee and former Yes members Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman performed with the legendary prog group during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony last Friday.

Lee had previously struck down reports that he would be playing with the group during the special event but when they took the stage to perform their iconic song "Roundabout", Geddy played bass in the place the late Chris Squire.

Geddy and Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson officially inducted Yes in the Rock Hall. With Lifeson saying, "We all start somewhere, and my journey with Yes started when I was a teenager. I may have smoked a cigarette or something. I spent hours picking my way through songs like 'Starship Trooper' and 'Yours is No Disgrace.' I must have played 'Starship Trooper' a million times. Yes helped give me the gift of music, which is everything, as you know."

He then elaborated on Yes' influence on him as a musician. "The musical choices we make in our youth, helps to determine who we become." Lifeson then advised, "Choose Chris Squire's amazing bass tone. Choose Jon Anderson's ethereal vocals. Choose Fragile. Choose 'Roundabout.' Choose the glorious guitar work in 'Owner of a Lonely Heart.' And definitely, choose Yes."

Geddy Lee had fun with his speech, recreating Lifeson's memorial "blah blah blah, comments during Rush's long delayed induction in the Rock hall. Lee then discussed how a friend name Oscar turned him on to Yes. "Through Yes, I was tuning into a wider world of possibilities." Read more about the event and watch videos of the speeches and performances here.

