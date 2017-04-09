Suge Knight's Attorney Addresses Ex-Wife Accusation

The story was published without supporting documentation. On Tuesday (April 4), Knight's attorney, Thaddeus J. Culpepper, told TheWrap the "affidavit is fake news."

According to Culpepper's official statement, "The press release cites no author. As counsel for Mr. Knight, my duty is to assist him in proving his innocence in his present cases. I have never made any official statement regarding Tupac Shakur, nor have I made any statements on my client's behalf regarding Mr. Shakur, written or otherwise. Articles relying on this unattributed press release are without merit." Read more here.