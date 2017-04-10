|
Videos Of ELO and Pearl Jam Rock Hall Inductions Go Online
.
(hennemusic) Video footage from Electric Light Orchestra and Pearl Jam's induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame on April 7 at New York's Barclays Center have surfaced online. ELO cofounder Jeff Lynne opened the evening with a performance of "Roll Over Beethoven" as part of a tribute to Chuck Berry, who passed away at his St. Louis, MO home last month at the age of 90. Lynne then led his touring band through ELO's "Evil Woman" and "Mr. Blue Sky" before longtime associate, George Harrison's son Dhani, had the honor of inducting his friend and the group's Roy Wood, Bev Bevan and Richard Tandy into the Rock Hall. "It's such a pleasure to get one of these," said Lynne, "because I've watched lots and lots and lots, hundreds, of people getting awards. It's like my dad said, everything comes to him what waits." Check out the ELO video clips here During Pearl Jam's induction, David Letterman offered a funny, clever and witty introduction to the group, recalling his interactions with them through the years on and off the airwaves. "I used to have a television show, they were on my show 10 different times over the years," aid Letterman. "Every time they were there, they would blow the roof off the place and I'm not talking figuratively. They actually blew the roof off the place. For two years I did a show without a roof over the goddamn theater." The current Pearl Jam lineup of Eddie Vedder, Mike McCready, Stone Gossard, Jeff Ament and Matt Cameron were joined by founding member Dave Krusen to offer their thoughts on the Rock Hall honor while thanking their musical influences, family, friends and fans. In closing out the night's speeches, Vedder began talking about the reality of climate change and ended up addressing the unwavering support of their fans. "We've been through a lot, this group," Vedder explained, "and if it weren't for everybody out hearing about our music, if it weren't for everybody out here who came to the shows ... Those are the things that really kept us together when we felt the responsibility to the music was bigger than ourselves or our own personal needs. We knew we were better together than apart. "It was you. I love these people so much. I feel like maybe we're about halfway there to deserving something, immaculate of this statue, maybe halfway there. But this is very encouraging. And we're very grateful." Pearl Jam then reunited with Krusen to perform their debut single, "Alive," before Cameron stepped in for "Given To Fly" and "Better Man." The Seattle band led the traditional all-star finale jam with their fellow inductees as they wrapped things up with Young's "Rockin' In The Free World." Watch the clips here.
ELO cofounder Jeff Lynne opened the evening with a performance of "Roll Over Beethoven" as part of a tribute to Chuck Berry, who passed away at his St. Louis, MO home last month at the age of 90.
Lynne then led his touring band through ELO's "Evil Woman" and "Mr. Blue Sky" before longtime associate, George Harrison's son Dhani, had the honor of inducting his friend and the group's Roy Wood, Bev Bevan and Richard Tandy into the Rock Hall.
"It's such a pleasure to get one of these," said Lynne, "because I've watched lots and lots and lots, hundreds, of people getting awards. It's like my dad said, everything comes to him what waits." Check out the ELO video clips here
During Pearl Jam's induction, David Letterman offered a funny, clever and witty introduction to the group, recalling his interactions with them through the years on and off the airwaves.
"I used to have a television show, they were on my show 10 different times over the years," aid Letterman. "Every time they were there, they would blow the roof off the place and I'm not talking figuratively. They actually blew the roof off the place. For two years I did a show without a roof over the goddamn theater."
The current Pearl Jam lineup of Eddie Vedder, Mike McCready, Stone Gossard, Jeff Ament and Matt Cameron were joined by founding member Dave Krusen to offer their thoughts on the Rock Hall honor while thanking their musical influences, family, friends and fans.
In closing out the night's speeches, Vedder began talking about the reality of climate change and ended up addressing the unwavering support of their fans.
"We've been through a lot, this group," Vedder explained, "and if it weren't for everybody out hearing about our music, if it weren't for everybody out here who came to the shows ... Those are the things that really kept us together when we felt the responsibility to the music was bigger than ourselves or our own personal needs. We knew we were better together than apart.
"It was you. I love these people so much. I feel like maybe we're about halfway there to deserving something, immaculate of this statue, maybe halfway there. But this is very encouraging. And we're very grateful."
Pearl Jam then reunited with Krusen to perform their debut single, "Alive," before Cameron stepped in for "Given To Fly" and "Better Man."
The Seattle band led the traditional all-star finale jam with their fellow inductees as they wrapped things up with Young's "Rockin' In The Free World." Watch the clips here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
