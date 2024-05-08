AC/DC Reveal 2nd Batch Of 50th Anniversary Reissues

AC/DC have announced the second round of special 50th anniversary vinyl reissues of their classic albums, which are expected to ship on June 19th, and are now available for pre-order.

The band shared, "Power Up Your Collection with the Latest Surge of 50th Anniversary Vinyl! To continue the band's celebration of 50 years, the second wave of limited edition gold-coloured vinyl is now available for preorder. Get If You Want Blood You've Got It, Let There Be Rock, Ballbreaker, Stiff Upper Lip, Rock Or Bust, and '74 Jailbreak with an album-specific 12"x12" print featuring new AC/DC 50 artwork, suitable for framing." Pre-order here.

The band launched the reissue campaign with special gold vinyl editions of "Highway To Hell," Powerage", Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap", "High Voltage", "For Those About To Rock", "Back In Black," "Who Made Who", "The Razors Edge" and "AC/DC Live".

