Kittie Announce 'Fire' Album With 'Vultures' Video

(Cosa Nostra) Kittie have finally announced their highly-anticipated and long-awaited new studio album, 'Fire' today. The upcoming release is the band's first full-length in over 13 years and is set for release on Friday, June 21st via Sumerian Records.

Heralding the exciting news is the release of brand new single "Vultures" and its accompanying music video featuring live footage of the band's main stage performance at this year's Sick New World festival in Las Vegas on April 27th.

Speaking on today's album announcement and their latest single, Kittie vocalist/guitarist, Morgan Lander shares, "10 years ago, if someone would have told us that we would be releasing new Kittie music in 2024, we'd have dismissed them right away. It feels like something deeper than fate that's brought us together again, allowing us to create something fearless and magical for you. We've worked incredibly hard over the past year, and surrounded ourselves with the ultimate dream team to make this album a reality. We cannot wait for you to lose yourselves in the passion and strength of 'Fire'."

"Vultures is a bold musical declaration, signalling our new beginnings as a band. Vultures is a warning to those with hidden agendas, who thrive on deception. It's a proclamation of breaking free of the chains of exploitation and a reckoning for those who pick at the bones of those who suffer in silence."

Related Stories

Kittie To Rock North American Headline Dates

Watch Kittie's 'We Are Shadows' Video

Kittie Return With 'Eyes Wide Open'

News > Kittie