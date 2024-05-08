Motley Crue Share Video From Secret Intimate Show

Motley Crue have shared a video recap from their secret intimate show that took place at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City on Monday night, May 6th, where they performed under the banner of "1981".
The band shared, "Motley Crue took to the stage for an intimate, secret show at the Bowery Ballroom. Billed under the name '1981' with a single post our social media channels for fans to find out about the show! 600 Crueheads got to spend an epic night with us.
"It's always fun for us to get back to our roots and play these clubs and you never were we might pop up again. Motley always makes sure to hold back a few tickets for fans and we surprised fans yesterday with messages in their inbox's a few hours before the show!
"S.I.N Club / Crueseum members were given pre-sale access a day before Friday's on sale. (Join up now if you haven't already, its free!) https://www.crueseum.com".
