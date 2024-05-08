Yes Legend Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks Announce New Album 'TRUE'

(Glass Onyon) After a highly successful 2023 tour with The Band Geeks, Jon Anderson decided to expand the creative partnership with the band to create new material for a potential new studio album.

The result of this effort is "TRUE" which will be released on August 23 by Jon's new label, Frontiers Music. The 9-song album will be a welcome gift to all fans of Jon's 40 years as lead vocalist of the multi platinum Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee YES.

The album's collection of songs harkens back to YES's classic 70's sounds as well as to their latter day success with the album "90125". The album's release will be preceded by 2 singles and videos, the first arriving mid June for the song "Shine On". The album was co-produced, engineered, and mixed by Band Geek bassist and musical director Richie Castellano.

Jon and The Band Geeks embark on their summer 2024 tour starting May 30th in New Brunswick, NJ. The tour will encompass three legs and will run through September. Additional September dates will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

See below for the current tour dates:

5/30/2024 - Thursday - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre

6/1/2024 - Saturday - Englewood, NJ - Bergen PAC

6/3/2024 - Monday - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center Theatre

6/6/2024 - Thursday - Albany, NY - Hart Theatre

6/8/2024 - Saturday - Hammondsport, NY - Point of The Bluff Concert Pavilion

6/13/2024 - Thursday - Chicago, IL - Copernicus

6/15/2024 - Saturday - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

6/18/2024 - Tuesday - Greensburg, PA - Palace Theater

6/20/2024 - Thursday - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre

6/22/2024 - Saturday - Concord, NH - Capitol Center for the Arts

6/25/2024 - Tuesday - Boston, MA - Shubert Theatre

6/27/2024 - Thursday - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

7/21/2024 - Sunday - Patchogue, NY - Great South Bay Music Festival

7/24/2024 - Wednesday - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium*

7/27/2024 - Saturday - Peachtree City, GA - Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheatre

7/30/2024 - Tuesday - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater*

8/2/2024 - Friday - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater*

8/4/2024 - Sunday - La Vista, NE - The Astro Outdoors*

8/7/2024 - Wednesday - Waite Park, MN - The Ledge Amphitheater*

8/10/2024 - Saturday - Denver, CO - Paramount

8/14/2024 - Wednesday - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

8/16/2024 - Friday - Thousand Oaks, CA - Thousand Oaks Performing Arts Center

*w/Special Guests The Return of Emerson, Lake & Palmer

9/13/2024 Friday Glenside PA Keswick Theatre

9/15/2024 Sunday Glenside PA Keswick Theatre

