Britney Spears Announces Final Piece Of Me Shows

The final run of Britney: Piece of Me shows at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood will include 18 performances that will begin on September 3rd and conclude on New Year's Eve.

Spears had this to say, "As I prepare to say goodbye to Piece of Me, I had no idea how magical this experience would be. Having my fans from around the world come see my show has been amazing. I love Las Vegas and will miss performing this show."

Spears' Las Vegas manager Larry Rudolph left the door open to a new residency in the city when he spoke to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He told the paper "We are done with this show, and our next move is undecided."

As for that possible next move, he added, "Britney basically sells out every show, and she loves Las Vegas, she loves performing in Vegas, and Vegas is a possibility going forward."

Final Britney: Piece of Me Dates:

September: 3

October: 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

November: 1, 3, 4

December: 19, 27, 28, 30, 31