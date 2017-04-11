Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Britney Spears Announces Final Piece Of Me Shows
04-11-2017
.
Britney Spears

Britney Spears has announced the final dates for her Piece of Me residency in Las Vegas but that does not necessarily mean that the pop star will be ending her run of performances in Sin City.

The final run of Britney: Piece of Me shows at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood will include 18 performances that will begin on September 3rd and conclude on New Year's Eve.

Spears had this to say, "As I prepare to say goodbye to Piece of Me, I had no idea how magical this experience would be. Having my fans from around the world come see my show has been amazing. I love Las Vegas and will miss performing this show."

Spears' Las Vegas manager Larry Rudolph left the door open to a new residency in the city when he spoke to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He told the paper "We are done with this show, and our next move is undecided."

As for that possible next move, he added, "Britney basically sells out every show, and she loves Las Vegas, she loves performing in Vegas, and Vegas is a possibility going forward."

Final Britney: Piece of Me Dates:
September: 3
October: 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28
November: 1, 3, 4
December: 19, 27, 28, 30, 31

