Lauren Alaina Earns Her First No. 1 Single With 'Road Less Traveled'
04-11-2017
.
Lauren Alaina

Lauren Alaina has scored her very first No. 1 single after her track "Road Less Traveled" claimed the top spot on the Billboard and MediaBase country airplay charts.

The country star shared her excitement about the achievement with these comments, "I cannot believe I have the number one song in the country. I have dreamed of this day my entire life.

"The five singles, the ups and downs, the tears, the smiles, and the six years of hard work have made this moment so much sweeter. I am so thankful to everyone who helped me get to this point. Regardless of my future, I get to live the rest of my life saying I have written a number one song. Life made." Check out her official "Road Less Traveled" playlist here.

