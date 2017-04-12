Crobot Announce Departure Of Two Member

The remaining members Brandon Yeagley and Chris Bishop broke the news to fans with the following Facebook posting: "We regret to inform you all that Jake and Paul Figueroa will no longer be continuing as members of Crobot.

"We've had an amazing journey as a band together for the last few years but creative differences have driven us apart. There is no denying the unmistakable presence on and off the stage of the rhythm powerhouse that is the Figueroa brothers and whatever comes next for them will certainly be something to look forward to.

"We are continuing to write new music and will be back in a big way with the help of Alec Padron of Scorpion Child filling in on bass duties and Kevin Fender, formerly of the Sword, on drums.

"Although moves like this are very tough and heartbreaking for everyone involved, we wish nothing but the best to the brothers and thank them for their dedication throughout the last 4 years. Stay tuned for more updates and we hope to see you out on the road this summer. - Brandon & Bishop"