Crobot Postpone Holiday Tour Due To Theft

Crobot took to social media to break the bad news to fans that they have been forced to postpone their holiday tour this month, following the theft of their equipment trailer late last month.
They wrote via Facebook, "Attention #beardos We have an announcement that sucks to make. With the unfortunate event of our trailer full of our gear being stolen, we are forced to postpone our upcoming holiday tour.
"Beardos around the globe are pulling together to aid us during this hard time and we can't thank you all enough for your donations and support. It really means the world to us and we are overwhelmed with gratitude.
We will update you all on the progress of our attempts to recover our trailer and gear.
"If you have any information or wish to support, contact us or follow the link below to a GoFundMe that's been organized on our behalf.
We hope you all go out and still support the shows being hosted by the awesome radio stations that have supported us through the years and continue their support of our single Golden.
"We will see you guys sooner than you think. Santa may come early this year. Happy holidays ya filthy beardos!"
A GoFundMe campaign was launched to help the band pay to replace the stolen equipment. As of Monday (December 5th) morning, they had raised $26,000 towards their $30,000 goal. See the campaign here.
Crobot Crowdsource Campaign Launched After Van Stolen
Crobot Recruit Anthrax Star For 'Mountains'
Candlelight Red's Jeremy Edge Recruits Crobot Singer For New Song
Crobot Release 'Gasoline' Visualizer
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Illness Forces Another Cancelation- Bret Michaels Reveals Parti Gras Tour Details- more
Axl Rose Addresses Mic Throwing Incident- Dolly Parton Covering Stones, Skynyrd, Prince On Her Rock Album- more
Vinnie Paul's Estate Reacts To Pantera Reunion- Guns N' Roses Fan Allegedly Injured By Microphone Thrown By Axl Rose- more
Guns N' Roses Announce First Performance Of 2023- Rare 1972 David Bowie TV Performance- Motorhead Expand 'Bad Magic'- more
World Cup Have You Craving Qatar? Here Are Doha Highlights In Photos
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 1 - Bowie- Beatles- Allman- More
Spoiler NYC - Banned in 38 States
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Dave Mason
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Illness Forces Another Cancelation
Bret Michaels Reveals Parti Gras Tour Details
Crobot Postpone Holiday Tour Due To Theft
Jackson Browne In The Studio For Running On Empty's 45th Anniversary
Slash Explained Izzy Not Being Part Of Guns N' Roses Reunion - 2022 In Review
Wolfgang Revealed His Favorite Van Halen Albums - 2022 In Review
Avenged Sevenfold Very Influenced By Kanye West - 2022 In Review
Carrie Underwood Made Surprise Appearance In Cobra Kai - 2022 In Review