Britney Spears Shares Clip From Hawaiian Vacation

Late last Monday evening (April 10), Spears posted a 43-second clip of the adventure. "From start to finish… it was a good day," Spears tweeted. A video clip of the singer on the couch with her two sons is showcased as she narrates, "My little family in Hawaii today."

While Clean Bandit's "Rockabye" is played in the background, the video reveals Spears on the beach and in the water catching some waves. Watch it all unfold here.