Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Britney Spears Shares Clip From Hawaiian Vacation
04-16-2017
.
Britney Spears

(Radio.com) On the heels of announcing that her Las Vegas residency will come to a close in December, Britney Spears gave fans a glimpse of her and her family in Hawaii enjoying a fun-filled day in the sun.

Late last Monday evening (April 10), Spears posted a 43-second clip of the adventure. "From start to finish… it was a good day," Spears tweeted. A video clip of the singer on the couch with her two sons is showcased as she narrates, "My little family in Hawaii today."

While Clean Bandit's "Rockabye" is played in the background, the video reveals Spears on the beach and in the water catching some waves. Watch it all unfold here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Britney Spears Music, DVDs, Books and more

Britney Spears T-shirts and Posters

More Britney Spears News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Britney Spears Shares Clip From Hawaiian Vacation

Britney Spears Announces Final Piece Of Me Shows

Britney Spears Does Risque Performance With Backstreet Boy Howie D

Britney Spears Shares Family Photo From Disney World

Britney Spears' Niece Appears Recovered From ATV Accident

NSYNC Sing 'Happy Birthday' To Britney Spears In New Movie Clip

Britney Spears Takes High Road Over Katy Perry's Insult

Britney Spears Confirms Her Niece Maddie is Home

Britney Spears Niece Now 'Awake and Talking' Following Accident

Britney Spears' Niece Seriously Injured In An ATV Accident


More Stories for Britney Spears

Britney Spears Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Journey's Neal Schon Takes On Why Steve Perry Didn't Sing At Rock Hall- Scott Stapp Reveals Eerie Connection To Scott Weiland- Former Pearl Jam Star Not Invited To Rock Hall- more

AC/DC's Angus Young Was At Center Of Odd All-Star Jam- Blink 182 Giving Away New Song 'Can't Get You More Pregnant'- Yes Featuring ARW Add Dates To American Tour- more

Metallica Frontman Addresses Lady Gaga Speculation- J. Geils Found Dead At Home At Age 71- Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Announce Album and Tour- Tool- more

Page Too:
Journey's Neal Schon Wants To Record With Steve Perry Again- Blake Shelton Moves To Dismiss 'In Touch' Defamation Lawsuit- Alabama's Jeff Cook Has Parkinson's Disease- more

Another New Kendrick Lamar Album Rumored- Drake Does Surprise Performance At 21 Savage Concert- Harry Styles Almost Cast As Han Solo In 'Star Wars' Movie- more

Harry Styles Reveals Solo Release Date And Details- Tyga's Run In With Police Captured On Video- Criminal Charges Unlikely Over Louis Tomlinson Airport Scuffle- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Journey's Neal Schon Take On Why Steve Perry Didn't Sing At Rock Hall

Scott Stapp Reveals Eerie Connection To Scott Weiland

Former Pearl Jam Star Not Invited To Rock Hall Induction

Linkin Park Stream New Song 'Good Goodbye'

Freddie Mercury Biopic To Finally Hit Theaters Next Year

David Bowie's 'Lazarus' Musical Going Virtual

Killswitch Engage Announce Free VR Concert Broadcast

Royal Blood Release 'Lights Out' Video

Rob Halford And Jim Breuer Rock Judas Priest Classic

Alt-J Release '3WW' Video and Expand American Tour

Def Leppard TV Concert Special Announced

Classic Bob Seger Track Getting Limited Edition Reissue

All That Remains Stream New Song 'Louder'

Music Artists Share Tributes To J. Geils

The Kinks Ray Davies Says He Doesn't 'Have Many Friends'

Yes Rock Hall Induction Celebrated In The Studio

• more

Page Too News Stories
Journey's Neal Schon Wants To Record With Steve Perry Again

Blake Shelton Moves To Dismiss 'In Touch' Defamation Lawsuit

Alabama's Jeff Cook Has Parkinson's Disease

Kanye West's Mental Breakdown Subject of University Lecture

DNCE Release New Nicki Minaj Assisted Track 'Kissing Strangers'

Pearl Jam Star Highlights Artists Snubbed By Rock Hall

Dave Grohl Pens Forward For His Mother's Book

Willie Nelson Recruits Bob Dylan, More For Outlaw Music Festival Tour

Tory Lanez Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges

Prince's Ex-Wife Says New Memoir Is Not A Tell-All

Grateful Dead Reflect On 'Long Strange Trip' Documentary

Everyone Now Wants To Work With The Chainsmokers

Taylor Swift Mansion Designated A Historic Landmark

G-Eazy and Kehlani Provide Key Track To 'Fate of the Furious'

Paramore's Hayley Williams Reacts To 'Jeopardy' Clue

Ludacris Continues His Love Of 'Vitamin D' On TV

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD

Al Atkins - Reloaded

The Psyatics - Famous Monsters

Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017

Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast

Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo

Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON

Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest

Mastodon - Emperor of Sand

TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker

Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP

RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri

On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash

TBT: Down III Over the Under

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.