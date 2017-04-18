Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Roy Orbison Leads 2017 Austin City Limits Hall of Fame Inductees
04-18-2017
.
Austin City Limits

It has been revealed that Roy Orbison, Rosanne Cash and The Neville Brothers will be inducted into this year's Austin City Limits Hall of Fame, organizers announced on Monday.

They will inducted during a special all-star event that will be hosted by Chris Isaak and is set to take place at the ACL Live at The Moody Theater on October 25th.

Isaak will also be inducting his hero Orbison at the event which will feature performances from Raul Malo and Ry Cooder as well as a New Orleans tribute to The Neville Brothers.

Musical highlights and inductions from the ceremony will be broadcast in a special New Year's Eve episode of Austin City Limits as part of the program's Season 43 which premieres in the fall on PBS. The event will be open to the public and tickets are on sale April 21st at 10am CT here.

More Austin City Limits News

Austin City Limits Music
