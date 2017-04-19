|
Jimmy Fallon Tributes David Bowie On SNL
.
(Radio.com) Former castmember Jimmy Fallon hosted Saturday Night Live this past weekend (April 15) and his opening monologue which was mostly musical including a tribute to David Bowie. He was joined by recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Nile Rodgers for a full version of Bowie's classic "Let's Dance" (which Rodgers produced). Fallon was joined by the SNL cast, a troop of backing dancers, and musical guest Harry Styles, for a take on the song. It wasn't funny, but it was pretty amazing, and a nice tribute to the Thin White Duke. Watch it here.
Fallon was joined by the SNL cast, a troop of backing dancers, and musical guest Harry Styles, for a take on the song. It wasn't funny, but it was pretty amazing, and a nice tribute to the Thin White Duke. Watch it here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
