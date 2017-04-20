Nickelback Release 'Feed The Machine' Video

Due June 9, the band co-produced their ninth studio album with Chris Baseford (Slash, Shinedown) as part of a new global record deal with BMG. Nickelback will support the record with a North American tour that will begin in Noblesville, IN on June 23.

Special guests on the tour including Shaman's Harvest on all shows, Daughtry on all of the US concerts plus appearances in Toronto, ON and Montreal, QC, and Cheap Trick on the fall western Canadian leg. Watch the video and see the tour dates here.