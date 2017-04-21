Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein Announces U.S. Tour

The tour is scheduled to begin on June 1st in Raleigh, NC at The Maywood and will be wrapping up on June 29th with a show at the Evening Star Hallin Niagara Falls, NY.

The Misfit icon is hitting the road in support of his forthcoming album "Doyle II As We Die", which is the second release from his namesake band and is set to be released on May 5th.

When asked what fans can expect at a Doyle show, he responded, "To get f***ing pummeled, man. And then go home and ask themselves 'What the f*** just happened to me?!?', hahaha…"

Abominate The World Tour Dates:

06/01 - The Maywood - Raleigh, NC

06/02 - Ground Zero - Spartansburg, SC

06/03 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

06/04 - Nichthawks - Jacksonville, FL

06/05 - Respectables - West Palm Beach, FL

06/06 - The Haven - Winter Park, FL

06/07 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

06/08 - Southpark Music Hall - New Orleans, LA

06/10 - The Rock Box - San Antonio, TX

06/11 - Trees - Dallas, TX

06/12 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

06/1 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

06/14 - Thunder Alley - Oklahoma City, OK

06/16 - Club Red - Mesa, AZ

06/17 - Brick by Brick - San Diego, CA

06/18 - Malone's - Santa Ana, CA

06/19 - Beauty Bar - Las Vegas, NV

06/20 - Liquid Joe's - Salt Lake City, UT

06/21 - Sunshine Studios - Colorado Springs, CO

06/22 - Aftershock - Merriam, KS

06/23 - RT Quinnians - Duluth, MN

06/24 - The Reverb - Waterloo, IA

06/25 - Home Bar - Arlington Heights, IL

06/26 - Frankie's - Toledo, OH

06/28 - Dingbatz - Clifton, NJ

06/29 - Evening Star Hall - Niagara Falls, NY