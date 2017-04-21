Jack White's 'American Epic' Coming To TV

In 2015, Jack White partnered with T Bone Burnett and Robert Redford to executive produce a three-part documentary series, feature film, and recording project centered on the pioneering days of recorded sound called American Epic.

Jack White said of the project in a statement, 'In 'American Epic' we can examine how important the fact is that when phonograph records were invented, for the first time ever, women, minorities, poor rural men and even children were given the opportunity to say whatever they wanted in song, for the whole world to hear, shockingly without much censorship. What they were allowed to say on phonograph recordings, they were not allowed to speak in public or in person. That is an astounding thought."

The film, titled The American Epic Sessions, features Beck, Nas, Elton John, Alabama Shakes, Willie Nelson, the late Merle Haggard, and more.

Artists were recorded through authentically engineered equipment from the '20s to pay tribute to the Carter Family, Charlie Patton, Mississippi John Hurt, and more. Read more details and watch the trailer here.