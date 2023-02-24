(hennemusic) Jack White will perform on the February 25 edition of NBC-TV's Saturday Night Live. The episode - which will be hosted by Woody Harrelson - will mark the fifth appearance by both the actor and White, who rocked the show in the fall of 2020 as a last-minute fill-in due to issues with country singer Morgan Wallen.
White and his band are on the road playing dates on their Supply Chain Issues tour in support of a pair of 2022 albums - "Fear Of The Dawn" and "Entering Heaven Alive" - both of which debuted in the top 10 on the US Billboard 200 chart.
The Detroit rocker was recently named as a nominee for induction into the 2023 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame alongside drummer Meg White as members of The White Stripes, who made the short list in their first year of eligibility.
Read more and watch the video for the "Fear Of The Dawn" single, "What's The Trick?", here.
Jack White Proposed And Got Married Onstage At Tour Kick Off (2022 In Review)
Jack White Shares Live Performance Of 'A Tip From You To Me'
Jack White Debuts On Top Of Album Chart For Fifth Straight Time
Jack White Shares Video From Acoustic Album Release Show
Journey Reunites With Gregg Rolie On 50th Anniversary Tour- The Rolling Stones Recount 1967 Redlands Drug Bust- more
Motley Crue and Def Leppard Rock Tour Of The Year At Pollstar Awards- Steve Vai Explains Ozzy Osbourne Album Comments- more
Box Sets: Dokken - The Elektra Albums 1983-1987
On The Record: Suzi Moon - Dumb & In Luv
Cayamo Cruise Begins with Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Sail Away Show
Caught In The Act: Orianthi and John Corabi Live 2023
Journey Reunites With Gregg Rolie On 50th Anniversary Tour
The Rolling Stones Recount 1967 Redlands Drug Bust On Chronicles Series
CHVRCHES Return With New Song and Video Called 'Over'
Jack White To Perform On Saturday Night Live
Godsmack's Sully Erna Talks Final Album, Rock Hall, Turning 55 and More
Firewind Return With 'Destiny Is Calling' Video
John Lee Hooker's 'Boom Boom' Gets New Animated Lyric Video
Singled Out: VATTICA's Back To Life