Jack White To Perform On Saturday Night Live

(hennemusic) Jack White will perform on the February 25 edition of NBC-TV's Saturday Night Live. The episode - which will be hosted by Woody Harrelson - will mark the fifth appearance by both the actor and White, who rocked the show in the fall of 2020 as a last-minute fill-in due to issues with country singer Morgan Wallen.

White and his band are on the road playing dates on their Supply Chain Issues tour in support of a pair of 2022 albums - "Fear Of The Dawn" and "Entering Heaven Alive" - both of which debuted in the top 10 on the US Billboard 200 chart.

The Detroit rocker was recently named as a nominee for induction into the 2023 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame alongside drummer Meg White as members of The White Stripes, who made the short list in their first year of eligibility.

