Jack White Rocks Saturday Night Live

(hennemusic) Jack White rocked the February 25 episode of NBC-TV's Saturday Night Live. Hosted by Woody Harrelson, the program marked the fifth appearance by both the actor and the guitarist, who delivered a pair of song from "Fear Of The Dawn" - including "Taking Me Back" and the title track, as well as the "Entering Heaven Alive" tune, "A Tip From You To Me."
In the past few years, White was so busy writing and recording new music that his output resulted in two entirely distinctive 2022 albums, with each defined by different inspirations, themes and moods.
Both "Fear Of The Dawn" and "Entering Heaven Alive" went on to debut in the top 10 on the US Billboard 200 chart. Learn more and watch video of the SNL performances here.
