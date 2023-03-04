Jack White Previews Los Angeles Concert Streaming Event

(hennemusic) Jack White is sharing video of a performance of "Love Is Selfish" from his recent Los Angeles show ahead of a full-concert streaming event of the concert this weekend via NoCap.
As part of The Supply Chain Issues Tour, White's special surprise show at the Belasco Theatre on January 13 features songs from his two recent albums - "Fear Of The Dawn" and "Entering Heaven Alive" - as well as career-spanning highlights from his solo projects and work with The White Stripes and The Raconteurs.
The online concert stream follows White's appearance on Saturday Night Live last weekend, which saw the Detroit rocker deliver one song from each of his 2022 studio albums.
Fans can watch White's full set from The Belasco show via NoCap on Saturday, March 4 at 6pm PT/9pm ET and for 24 hours after.
Watch the "Love Is Selfish" performance and get more details about the event here.
